By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Plainfield

CHICAGO (CBS) — A freight train hit the back of a semi truck near Main Street and Bartlett Avenue in Plainfield Friday night.

As of 5:45 p.m. the following railroad crossings were closed: 143rd Street, Naperville Road, Route 126, Eastern Avenue and Center Street.

Crossings at 135th and Lockport Street were open, Plainfield police said.

Police asked people to avoid the area if possible.

No injuries were immediately reported.

