CHICAGO (CBS) — At least six people have been shot so far this weekend across Chicago, one of them fatally.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. Police said two men, ages 31 and 32, were on the sidewalk near 92nd and Blackstone they were shot.

The 32-year-old man was shot three times in the chest, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 31-year-old man was shot in the neck and shoulder, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the victims could not provide any details about the shooter.

At least four other people have been shot since 5 p.m. Friday.

The weekend’s violence started at about 5 p.m. Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood, when a 29-year-old man was shot in the foot while standing on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of West 59th Street. The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Around 5:45 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on the 8900 block of South Racine Avenue in Brainerd, when someone pulled up in an SUV and shot him in the head. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was riding in the rear passenger seat of a car on the 3400 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Avondale, when someone in a black Bentley shot him in the back. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

At about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man who was a passenger in a car on the 3800 block of West Washington Street was shot in the chest, when someone in a passing Nissan opened fire. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

