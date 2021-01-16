CHICAGO (CBS) — More light snow is expected for the Chicago area tonight and tomorrow, but it should only add an inch or so two what’s already on the ground.
Skies will be cloudy overnight, with light snow or flurries, and lows in the upper 20s.
Highs will reach the lower 30s tomorrow, with light snow bringing up to an inch of accumulation.
Next week will be a bit colder, with a couple days with 20s for the high, but no real Arctic air to worry about yet.
A couple of colder days with highs in the 20s next week but not signs of any bitter blasts of Arctic air. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/z17fHXwa9K
— Tim McGill (@TMcGillWeather) January 16, 2021
It will also be mostly dry, although a few flurries can’t be ruled out on Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday should bring temperatures back up into the 30s, though it will be just below average on Friday and next Saturday, with highs back in the upper 20s.
