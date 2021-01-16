By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re behind the wheel of a well known pickup truck — the Chevy Silverado. It’s a full size 4-wheel drive pickup truck with a quiet and powerful Durmamax diesel engine.
Our Silverado, in cherry red, was a great looking truck that was well powered. A very nice handling truck on the road with a bit of a stiff suspension, it handles off-road environments and Chicago potholes really well.
The Durmamax diesel is a quiet-ish running engine that cranks out 277 horsepower and a big 460 pound-feet of torque.
The interior of the Silverado is a no nonsense cab that is comfortable and offers plenty of room in this High Country Crew Cab model. There are lots of safety features, and we found this Silverado’s infotainment system easy to see and easy to use.
Expect some impressive diesel mpg numbers: 23 city and 33 highway.
This High Country version of the Chevy Silverado starts are $45,000. If you’re looking for a full size pickup like the Ram, Ford F-150 or Toyota Tundra, take the Silverado for a test drive.
