CHICAGO (CBS) — Elmhurst police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on St. Charles Road early Saturday morning.
Police say the victim saw a silver sedan following the victim’s car driving west on the I-290 expressway from Chicago around 2:30 a.m. The sedan continued to follow the victim, who took the exit ramp to westbound St. Charles Road.
As the victim merged onto St. Charles Road, the silver sedan pulled alongside the victim, and someone inside started shooting at the victim’s vehicle, which was struck several times.
The victim was not injured and reported seeing the suspect take a u-turn and head east on St. Charles road, possibly returning to I-290 immediately after the shooting.
St. Charles Road near the I-290 interchange was closed for investigation until about 5:30 a.m.
The suspect vehicle is described as a silver 1995 to 2003 BMW 5 series four door sedan with tinted windows.
Anyone with video or information about the incident is asked to contact the Elmhurst Police Department at 630-530-3050.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Struggles Exacerbated On Magnificent Mile With Gap, Macy’s Leaving, But Advocates Say Reinvention Will Come
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wants To Reopen Restaurants And Bars ‘As Quickly As Possible’ To Reduce Risk Of Underground Parties
- Schererville, Indiana Family Is Poised To Be Evicted For Having Too Many Children