CHICAGO (CBS) — In northwest suburban Belvidere, colleagues said goodbye Saturday to a beloved four-legged friend.
It was a grand send-off, complete with bagpipe music and a processional, as Boone County Sheriff’s deputies and others honored Loki, a K-9 with the sheriff’s office.
He and a Boone County deputy had stopped to help a driver on Interstate 90 near Rockford on Dec. 27, when another driver crashed into their squad car. The driver who caused the crash was charged with driving under the influence and failing to yield for an emergency vehicle.
The deputy wasn’t seriously hurt, but Loki was killed.
The sheriff’s office said it has received an incredible outpouring of support from neighbors after they learned of Loki’s death.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Struggles Exacerbated On Magnificent Mile With Gap, Macy’s Leaving, But Advocates Say Reinvention Will Come
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wants To Reopen Restaurants And Bars ‘As Quickly As Possible’ To Reduce Risk Of Underground Parties
- Schererville, Indiana Family Is Poised To Be Evicted For Having Too Many Children