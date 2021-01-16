CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 5,343 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 130 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 1,064,667, including 18,179 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period 102,372 tests have been reported to the state, bringing the statewide total to 14,667,148.
The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 is 6.3%.
As of Friday night, 3,406 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 711 patients were in intensive care and 379 were on ventilators.
As of Friday night 781,150 doses of vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois. Additionally about 268,525 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for longterm care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,049,675.
IDPH is reporting a total of 471,157 vaccines administered, including 62,778 for longterm care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,506 doses.
