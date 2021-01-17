CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl is in critical conditions after she was shot while sitting in a car in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Saturday night.
The teenager was in the passenger seat of the vehicle in the 3400 block of West 21st Street around 9:45 p.m. when she was shot three times in the chest and once in the back, according to Chicago police.
She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
The girl was unable to give police any details about who shot her due to her injuries.
No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Struggles Exacerbated On Magnificent Mile With Gap, Macy’s Leaving, But Advocates Say Reinvention Will Come
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wants To Reopen Restaurants And Bars ‘As Quickly As Possible’ To Reduce Risk Of Underground Parties
- Schererville, Indiana Family Is Poised To Be Evicted For Having Too Many Children