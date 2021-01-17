CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot early Sunday in a building in the Parkway Gardens development in the Great Grand Crossing community.
The shooting happened at 2:48 a.m. Sunday in the fourth-floor of a hallway of an apartment building in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, police said.
A 24-year-old man was shot once in the back and once in the left side of the body, a 42-year-old man was shot once in the left elbow and once in the left arm, and a 20-year-old man was shot once in the right armpit and once in the leg.
All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
The victims were unable to provide information to police due to the severity of their injuries, police said.
Area One detectives were investigating late Sunday.
