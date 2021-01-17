AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Aurora are searching for two men and a vehicle taken in a carjacking outside a Wendy’s on Orchard Road this weekend.
Aurora Police Department spokesman Paris Lewbel said around 4 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a carjacking in progress outside the Wendy’s in the 1200 block of North Orchard Road.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. Witnesses said she was eating in her car when the men pulled up in a black Ford Escape, forced her from her sport-utility vehicle, and shot her in the back.
She was taken to the hospital, and she remained in critical condition Sunday night. Police said the woman was moved to a Chicago area trauma center for further treatment, and is expected to survive.
Police said the Ford Escape had been stolen in another carjacking in DeKalb County less than an hour earlier.
Aurora police on Sunday sent out a photo showing an SUV that looks like the missing vehicle. It is a red 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe.
The car has an Illinois license plate AE 89203.
Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.
Aurora police said any connection to other recent carjackings in Chicago is under investigation.
