CHICAGO (CBS) — A male victim of an unknown age was shot and killed late Sunday in the Belmont Central community.
Police first identified the victim as a 14-year-old boy, but later said his age was unknown.
At 6:17 p.m., police said the victim was on the sidewalk when two suspects pulled up and got out of a vehicle in the 5900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Both suspects took out guns and shot the victim, police said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.
Area Five detectives were investigating late Sunday.
