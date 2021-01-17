CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side Chicago pastor wants to give his COVID-19 vaccine away.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Sunday, the Rev. William Hall is in line to receive the vaccine now. But he thinks there are others who need it sooner, and he has a plea for the mayor.

Hall took to the pulpit Sunday morning to deliver a different message than usual – saying no to rolling up his sleeve for the COVID-19 vaccine, for now.

“My job is to be an ambassador for good,” Hall said, “and I think it’s the right and moral thing to do.”

The faith leader at St. James Community Church wants to give his vaccine to a Chicago Public Schools teacher. He said he can get it now because of his chaplain position at a social service agency.

But he thinks educators forced into the classroom are more at risk.

“Move those to the front of the line who are asked to stay at the front of the line. And our teachers are asked to go and be on the front line,” Hall said. “This has nothing to do with politics.”

But his plea was publicized by the Chicago Teachers Union, which has recently been pushing to take teachers out of schools.

They say in-person learning is too dangerous. CPS insists safety measures make it safe.

Educators can get vaccinated in the next phase – 1B – after health care workers. The CTU is not planning for that to come until the end of February.

Earlier this month, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said it would be inappropriate to skip the line – herself included.

(10;37;21;03) “Absolutely, we want to make sure teachers are in the cue for the next round,” Lightfoot said. “But I’ll say it again, we have got to get more vaccine.”

The mayor is calling for the federal government to release more vaccine.

We asked the city’s Department of Public Health if vaccine sharing is allowed. They said it is not:

“The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) has been working with health care and community partners to increase our ability to quickly distribute a large amount of COVID-19 vaccine, as it becomes available. While the supply is limited, certain groups such as healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities are being prioritized to receive vaccine. Based on national guidance, teachers and other frontline essential workers will receive vaccine in phase 1b. CDPH encourages everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when it’s their turn. Supplies will increase over time, and it is anticipated all adults should be able to get vaccinated later in 2021.”

