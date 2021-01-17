CHICAGO (CBS) — Light snow or flurries continue into the evening, but little additional accumulation is expected – under an inch total.
Lows will be in the middle 20s.
It will be cloudy and quiet on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday with seasonably cold temps. The high will be near 30.
A few flurries are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday night, but no significant snow.
Look for up-and-down temps in the week to come with a few colder days. It will be warming up to near 40 by Thursday, then colder for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 20s.
By the end of next weekend, there could be a mix of wintry precipitation.
