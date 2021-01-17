CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 3,228 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 24 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 590,211 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 8,936, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 374 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far 2,831,352 people have been tested in the state, up from 2,819,864 on Saturday. A total of 6,431,185 tests, including repeat tests, have been conducted in the state since Feb. 26.
Find tested sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers 70 and older, health care workers, longterm care residents and first responders are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
Almost 297,000 Hoosiers have received their first doses of vaccine, and nearly 61,000 have been fully vaccinated.
