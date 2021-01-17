DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — If you live in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, you can get a free COVID-19 test on Monday as part of a celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Head over to Canaan Baptist Church of Christ, 6659 S. Harvard Ave. Testing runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Free masks and hand sanitizer will be given out.

No appointments are necessary, but the event is only for Englewood residents.

The event is hosted by the group Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere.

