By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl was found shot inside her home early Sunday in Lawndale.

At 4:22 a.m. Tuesday, police found the girl inside a home in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue.

The girl was shot once in the left side of her chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

She was uncooperative about providing offender information, police said.

Late Sunday, no one was in custody and Area Four detectives were investigating.

