CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Public Health officials on Sunday announced 4,162 new COVID-19 cases, and 29 more deaths.
The Department of Public Health also announced that the North Central Illinois region – which includes Kendall and LaSalle counties not far from the Chicago area – has met the metrics to move out of Tier 2, which will allow for limited indoor dining.
Also included in the North Central region, or Region 2, are Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Knox, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, and Woodford counties.
The new deaths reported Sunday include a woman and a man in their 40s, two men and a woman in their 50s, three men and a woman in their 60s, five men in their 70s, five women and two men in their 80s, and two women and a man in their 90s in Cook County. A woman in her 70s in DuPage County and several others outside the Chicago area also died of COVID-19.
A total of 96,845 coronavirus tests were returned Sunday. The statewide test positivity rate from Jan. 10 to 16 is 7.1 percent.
As of Saturday night, 3,408 Illinois residents were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19, of whom 720 were in the ICU and 387 were on ventilators.
Also as of Saturday night, 781,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to providers in Illinois, for a total of 1,049,675 doses.
