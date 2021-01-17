CHICAGO (CBS) — An Indiana state trooper was struck while investigating a crash Sunday morning.
Shortly after 4 a.m., troopers were investigating a crash on I-80/94 at the 1.7 mile marker. The right three lanes of traffic were blocked where one of the cars from the crash had stalled.
Trooper Jarah Burgin was parked in his marked police car with the emergency lights activated, according to Indiana State Police. Burgin had also place about 30 flares on the road to block the lanes, and at least three other police cars were on scene with lights activated.
Burgin was about to get in his car when a tan 2007 Buick struck his 2020 Dodge Charger and then struck Burgin, catapulting him into the air. Burgin hit the windshield of the Buick before the vehicle stopped, according to ISP.
Burgin and the driver of the Buick, Jennifer A. Spikes, 35, from Gary, were taken to Community Hospital in Munster.
Police say Spikes was offered a field sobriety test and a certified chemical test for intoxication and drugs, but she refused. Results of a blood draw test are pending after police obtained a search warrant for the test.
Spikes is charged with operating while intoxicated causing injury and driving with a suspended license causing injury — both felonies. She also faces several misdemeanor charges.
Burgin sustained serious injuries but is expected to recover, police say.
