CHICAGO (CBS) — We all make promises to take better care of ourselves, especially at the start of the new year.
Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle has some things she says will help your mind, body and skin in 2021.
Olay Regenerist Ultra Rich Moisturizer moisturizer aims to provide long lasting moisturization without a greasy look or feel. It costs less than $30.
Cure.Fit is a wellness app that offers interactive on-demand workouts as well as meditation programs to improve sleep and reduce stress. It costs $9.99 a month.
Most Days is an app offering self-care for mental physical and emotional wellness and is currently free.
Tranquini is a drink to reduce stress and anxiety and increase focus and mental relaxation. It sells for $9.99.
More information on all of the products Nichelle mentioned can be found on her website.
