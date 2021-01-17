DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Calumet City, Dolton, I-57, police chase

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two minors have been arrested after a police chase following a carjacking in Dolton, Illinois, Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say they responded to assist Calumet City police and Dolton police who were pursuing a vehicle involved in a reported armed carjacking in Dolton.

The chase started at Interstate 94 northbound near Sibley Avenue in Cook County just after 6 a.m., ISP said.

The vehicle was stopped on Interstate 57 southbound near 138th Street around 6:45 a.m.

Two boys were arrested and turned over to the Dolton Police Department.

All southbound lanes of I-57 near 138th Street were closed for the investigation from about 6:50 a.m. until 7:36 a.m., police said.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff