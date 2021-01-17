NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Naperville were investigating a carjacking that happened in the mid-afternoon Sunday.
At 1:55 p.m. Sunday, Naperville police were called for a carjacking in the 400 block of East Bailey Road. A woman had been approached by two men in dark clothing, one of them with a handgun, police said.
The armed man took the woman’s keys and drove off in her 2018 maroon Dodge Charger, police said. The victim was not injured.
Minutes later, the vehicle was spotted near Ogden Avenue and Naper Boulevard and its driver fled from Naperville police. There was a brief pursuit going onto the eastbound Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88), but the pursuit was abandoned near Midwest Road.
The Naperville incident happened a day after a woman was shot in a carjacking in Aurora. There was also an attempted carjacking in Elmhurst earlier Sunday, and there have been numerous carjackings this weekend within the city of Chicago.
Anyone with information on the Naperville carjacking is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.
