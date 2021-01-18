CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 24 people were shot over weekend across Chicago, four of them fatally.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. Police said two men, ages 31 and 32, were on the sidewalk near 92nd Street and Blackstone Avenue they were shot.

The 32-year-old man was shot three times in the chest, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 31-year-old man was shot in the neck and shoulder, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the victims could not provide any details about the shooter.

Three men were shot at 2:48 a.m. Sunday, one of them fatally, in the fourth-floor of a hallway of an apartment building in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Parkway Gardens. A 24-year-old man was shot once in the back and once in the left side of the body, a 42-year-old man was shot once in the left elbow and once in the left arm, and a 20-year-old man was shot once in the right armpit and once in the leg. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The 42-year-old man later was pronounced dead.

At 6:17 p.m. Sunday, a victim was shot and killed in the 5900 block of West Fullerton Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when two suspects pulled up and got out of a vehicle Both suspects took out guns and shot the victim, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Police first identified the victim as a 14-year-old boy, but later said his age was unknown.

Around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old woman was shot and killed while sitting in her car at a stoplight in Humboldt Park. Police said the woman was at a stoplight at Hamlin and Chicago avenues when someone pulled alongside her and fired shots, striking her twice in the head.The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

At least 17 other people were shot between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

The weekend’s violence started at about 5 p.m. Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood, when a 29-year-old man was shot in the foot while standing on the sidewalk on the 1600 block of West 59th Street. The victim was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Around 5:45 p.m. Friday, a 30-year-old man was sitting in a parked car on the 8900 block of South Racine Avenue in Brainerd, when someone pulled up in an SUV and shot him in the head. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Around 11:45 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was riding in the rear passenger seat of a car on the 3400 block of North Lawndale Avenue in Avondale, when someone in a black Bentley shot him in the back. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

At about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man who was a passenger in a car on the 3800 block of West Washington Street was shot in the chest, when someone in a passing Nissan opened fire. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 7:50 p.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old man was shot in the left leg and mouth in the 5300 block of West Oakdale Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition. Further details were not available.

At 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old girl was sitting in the passenger sat of a parked vehicle in the 3400 block of West 21st Street in Lawndale when she heard shots fired. She was shot three times in the chest and once in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

At 10:25 p.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man was walking outside in the 3300 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the right thigh and was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At 11:45 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood when she saw someone shooting out the window of a white Chevrolet Trail Blazer and felt pain to the right ankle. She realized she had been shot and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. She said she saw the assailants firing in a different direction at first, and thus does not believe she was the intended target.

At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, a man was getting out of a vehicle in the 400 block of West 118th Street in the West Pullman neighborhood when he heard shots fired. He was shot once in the right shoulder and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was stabilized, police said. The victim was uncooperative with police.

At 3:10 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man was shot once in the right leg and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, after he crashed his vehicle in the 5000 block of North Elston Avenue in the North Mayfair neighborhood. The site where he was shot is not known.

At 4:22 a.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old girl was found shot inside her home in the 1200 block of South Kedvale Avenue in Lawndale. The girl was shot once in the left side of her chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. She was uncooperative about providing offender information, police said.

At 7:18 a.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the hand in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue in Lawndale. A vehicle fired shots into the vehicle in which the victim was seated. The man refused medical treatment.

At 11:40 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was shot in the left thigh as he walked down the street in the 1600 block of East 70th Street in South Shore, The man said a dark-colored vehicle went by and someone inside shot him. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 12:31 p.m. Sunday, a 53-year-old man was found in the 3600 block of West Thomas Street in Humboldt Park with a gunshot wound to the right side. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition.

At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was on a porch in the 100 block of North Seeley Avenue on the Near West Side, talking to another man he knew. The other took out a gun and shot the victim, leaving him with a graze wound to the abdomen. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.

At 8:17 p.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old man was in the back seat of a traveling car in the 8100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Chatham neighborhood when he was shot in the leg. He was not sure where the shots came from and did not see the assailant or assailants. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, a 30-year-old man was found shot in the head on the 500 block of East 79th Street. Police said a preliminary investigation determined he was inside a nearby retail store when he was shot, and then placed in a vehicle to be taken to the hospital. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

