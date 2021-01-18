ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) — Two rope nooses were found hanging from the top of the bleachers at the football field at York Community High School in Elmhurst, police said.
Elmhurst police and the Elmhurst School District were notified of the incident Monday. It was sometime between noon and 2:30 p.m. Sunday when a group of adults gathered to play an informal soccer game at the school football field, 355 St. Charles Rd., police said.
During their visit, the group found the rope nooses hanging from the bleachers, police said. The adults took nooses down themselves with a plan to give them to school administrators later, police said.
School administrators were contacted Monday and in turn contacted police. It turned out that the nooses had pieces of tape with messages affixed to them – one reading, “Let them play!” and the other, “Hear us now! Please!”
Police and Elmhurst School District 205 are working together to investigate. Meanwhile, Elmhurst police have increased their presence near the York High School campus and surrounding neighborhoods, and additional security cameras will be installed at the stadium and elsewhere at the high school.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Struggles Exacerbated On Magnificent Mile With Gap, Macy’s Leaving, But Advocates Say Reinvention Will Come
- Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wants To Reopen Restaurants And Bars ‘As Quickly As Possible’ To Reduce Risk Of Underground Parties
- Schererville, Indiana Family Is Poised To Be Evicted For Having Too Many Children