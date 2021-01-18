DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teens were shot in a car in Englewood Monday evening and went on to hit several parked cars.

One of the victims was critically injured.

At 6:29 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Normal Boulevard, the male victims – ages 17 and 19 – were in an Acura when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The Acura went on to hit several parked cars in the 6000 block of South Normal Boulevard.

The older victim was shot in the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The younger victim was shot in the arm and thigh and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives were investigating.

