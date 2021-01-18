CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight people were injured when a car overturned in a crash Monday on Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue.
The crash happened around noon in the southbound lanes of the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive.
Chicago Fire Department officials said a total of eight people were injured.
One victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, three others were taken to Northwestern in fair to serious condition, three victims were taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in fair to serious condition, and one victim refused to go to the hospital.
Chicago police could not immediately provide further information on the crash.
