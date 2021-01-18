CHICAGO (CBS)– Several groups are helping the hungry throughout the city and suburbs in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
- Islamic Relief USA is offering meals and hygiene kits at the UMMA Center at 221 Washington St. in Waukegan from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Something Good in Englewood is giving away is hosting a drive-up, walk-up food giveaway at 6701 S. Emerald Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce is suppling 300 meals from local businesses from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 850 W. 63rd Street.
