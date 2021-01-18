DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
Filed Under:Chicago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Englewood, Free Meals, MLK Day Of Service, Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS)– Several groups are helping the hungry throughout the city and suburbs in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

  • Islamic Relief USA is offering meals and hygiene kits at the UMMA Center at 221 Washington St. in Waukegan from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Something Good in Englewood is giving away is hosting a drive-up, walk-up food giveaway at 6701 S. Emerald Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Greater Englewood Chamber of Commerce is suppling 300 meals from local businesses from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 850 W. 63rd Street.

