CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday morning, Chicago parents, teachers and city leaders will march for more safety and equity in the re-opening plan of Chicago Public Schools.
The group plans to gather at 9 a.m. at Pilsen’s Jungman STEM Elementary at 18th and Miller streets.
They are asking CPS to release the number of COVID-19 infections reported since the first wave of students and teachers returned to the classroom earlier this month.
They also want teachers to have the option to go back to remote teaching.
