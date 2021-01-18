HOBART, Ind. (CBS) — A driver was killed and two others were injured when a Maserati went off the road and hit a utility pole on I-65 in Northwest Indiana early Monday.
Indiana State Police said the car had been stolen more than a year ago.
At 12:45 a.m., Indiana State Troopers were called for a crash on I-65 northbound at the exit ramp to Ridge Road.
An investigation determined that a black 2020 Maserati Ghibili was headed south on I-65 on the ramp to Ridge Road when it left the roadway and ended up in the west ditch, state police said.
The car went flying and hit a utility pole, state police said.
The driver of the car – Walter A. Allen, 28, of Chicago – was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County, Indiana coroner. The passengers – Racara Liberty, 31, and Damaun Johnson, 32, both of Blue Island – were taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point with serious injuries, state police said.
Indiana State Police said they later learned the Maserati had been reported stolen to Chicago Police in December 2019. State police also found two Glock 9mm handguns in the car, both of which had been reported stolen in Georgia.
Ecstasy and marijuana were also found in the car, state police said.
The investigation continued Monday afternoon.
Also From CBS Chicago: