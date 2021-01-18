CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for two men who stole a woman’s blue sedan in the Bronzeville neighborhood Monday morning.
It happened in the 2500 block of South King Drive around 10:30 a.m.
No one was hurt, but this comes after carjackers hit several Chicago drivers over the weekend, including a ride share driver who was carjacked near Armitage and Damen.
He picked up two men who forced him out of his car. Not only did the thieves get away with his vehicle, but they also took his house key and his laptop.
“They right away point the gun on my head,” he said. “They hit me a long time with the bottom of the gun.
So far his car has also not been located, and the thieves have not been found.
