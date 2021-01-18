DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago to give you a look at who’s hiring and in what fields.

LinkedIn released a list of jobs where hiring is on the rise.

At number one, no surprise due to the pandemic, is frontline e-commerce workers. This includes personal shoppers, fulfillment specialists and delivery drivers.

This field is up 73% in hiring since 2019 with a salary range of $42,000 to $56,000.

The second spot went to loan and mortgage experts seeing a 59% growth with salaries up to $60,000.

In third place was health-care support staff which could include intake specialists, health coaches and pharmacy technicians. Salaries in this field range from $63,000 up to $106,000.

Business development and sales professionals are in fourth place while workplace diversity experts take the fifth.

