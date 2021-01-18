DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was arrested at O’Hare Airport for trespassing.

Aditya Singh, 33, of Oklahoma, was charged with felony criminal trespass after he was found in a restricted area of the airport, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He was also charged with theft of less than $500.

Singh appeared in court Sunday and was issued $10,000 bond with electronic monitoring if bail is posted. He is scheduled to return to court in Skokie on Jan. 27.

Further information on the events leading up to his arrest were not immediately available.

