By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Albany Park, carjacking, Lawrence Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was carjacked Monday evening in the Albany Park neighborhood.

At 6:18 p.m., a 35-year-old man was in a Hyundai in a parking lot in the 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue when another man knocked on his window and took out a gun.

The man ordered the driver out of the car and demanded his property, police said. The driver complied, and the assailant got in the car and drove away, police said.

There were no injuries reported. Detectives were investigating late Monday.

This incident came on the heels of a rash of carjackings this weekend in the city and several suburbs.

Residents said the city simply can’t allow the problem to get any worse.

