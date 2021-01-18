WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A man was found dead late Monday at the scene of an apartment fire in Waukegan.
The Waukegan Fire Department was called at 5:15 p.m. for a fire at 542 Washington St. in Waukegan, near the downtown area.
Firefighters found an apartment on fire on the 10th floor of a 12-story building and put out the fire. At the scene, they found the body of an elderly man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
The fire was contained to one unit and no one else was displaced.
The fire department is investigating with the help of Waukegan police, the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office, and the Lake County Coroner’s office.
