DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Irving Woods, Pioneer Avenue, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A young man was shot in the leg in a home in the Irving Woods neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police were called at 12:45 p.m. to the 4000 block of North Pioneer Avenue and found the 19-year-old man in the bedroom of a residence with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

A person of interest was being questioned by Area Five detectives late Monday.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff