By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I am a Gentleman, Salvation Army

CHICAGO (CBS) — Volunteers with I Am a Gentleman Monday cleaned and sanitized the Salvation Army Center near 69th and Morgan as part of a day of service to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

The goal was to make sure it is ready to serve the community when it can reopen.

“Dr. King was a man who stood for service. He served all people. And of course we’re living in difficult times in a dark world, but it was Dr. King who said that light can only shine in darkness. That’s why we’re here, to try to bring some light to a dim and dark world,” said Jermaine Anderson.

Teens in the program and other volunteers, including Mariano’s employees, added some elbow grease to the day of service.

