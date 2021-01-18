DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Orland Park, Orland Park Police, Package Theft, Police Impersonation

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A man captured on a Ring doorbell camera in Orland Park appears to be a police officer in first glance, but he isn’t.

The real police in Orland Park said the man is using the appearance with a badge star around his neck as a ruse to steal packages.

The Ring camera captured the man in action as he casually walked up to a home on Antelope Lane on Friday – just moments after a delivery truck pulled away.

A second house on the same street was also hit.

Police said the man might be driving a Kia Sorento.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orland Park police at (708) 349-4111.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff