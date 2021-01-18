DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Homan Square, police shooting, Polk Street, West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Officers shot and wounded a suspect in the Homan Square neighborhood late Monday, police said.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted that shots were fired at the officers in the incident in the 3800 block of West Polk Street.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition, Ahern tweeted.

Three guns were recovered at the scene, Ahern tweeted.

His tweet indicated that all the guns belonged to the suspect whom police shot.

