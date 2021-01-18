CHICAGO (CBS) — Officers shot and wounded a suspect in the Homan Square neighborhood late Monday, police said.
Police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted that shots were fired at the officers in the incident in the 3800 block of West Polk Street.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition, Ahern tweeted.
Shots fired at and by the police. No officers injured. Suspect shot and transported to hospital. Condition unknown. 3 firearms recovered at scene.
Three guns were recovered at the scene, Ahern tweeted.
His tweet indicated that all the guns belonged to the suspect whom police shot.
3 of offender's guns recovered at scene.
