PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) — Two teenage brothers were hit by a car in Plato Township near Elgin late Monday.
Kane County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 39-W-200 block of Highland Avenue in unincorporated Elgin at 5:30 p.m.
Two twin brothers, both 14, from Pingree Grove had been out skateboarding when they were hit by the vehicle, police said.
The boys were taken to AMITA Health St. Joseph Hospital Elgin in serious condition, police said.
The driver of the vehicle was also taken to an area hospital, police said.
Further details were not available Monday night.
