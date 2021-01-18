DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:car accident, Elgin, Plato Township, Skateboarders

PLATO TOWNSHIP, Ill. (CBS) — Two teenage brothers were hit by a car in Plato Township near Elgin late Monday.

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 39-W-200 block of Highland Avenue in unincorporated Elgin at 5:30 p.m.

Two twin brothers, both 14, from Pingree Grove had been out skateboarding when they were hit by the vehicle, police said.

The boys were taken to AMITA Health St. Joseph Hospital Elgin in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was also taken to an area hospital, police said.

Further details were not available Monday night.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff