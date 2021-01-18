CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men and a woman were stabbed during a quarrel Monday evening in South Shore.
The quarrel broke out in a home in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue around 7:30 p.m., police said.
The ages of the victims and the circumstances of the incident were not immediately learned.
All three victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, and one of the men was in critical condition, police said.
Late Monday, no one was in custody and detectives were investigating.
