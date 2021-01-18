CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked in broad daylight in the Princeton Park neighborhood Monday.
Around 12:50 p.m., the 65-year-old woman was parking in a garage in the 9100 block of South Perry Avenue when two men came up, police said.
One of the men took out a gun and demanded her vehicle, police said. The woman handed it over, and the suspects drove off north on Perry Avenue.
The victim was not injured, police said. Area Two detectives are investigating.
This incident comes on the heels of a weekend marred by a rash of carjackings all around Chicago and also in several suburbs.
Carjackings have been an epidemic in Chicago for several months.
Also From CBS Chicago: