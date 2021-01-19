CHICAGO (CBS)– Another carjacking was reported Tuesday morning, this time in Lakeview.

Carjackers are becoming more and more brazen.

In the most recent carjacking, the female victim was driving down an alley in the 3600 block of North Bosworth, around 7 a.m., when an SUV blocked the intersection.

Police said a man got out of the SUV, held up a gun and demanded she get out of her vehicle.

The suspect then opened the driver’s side door, striking the woman in her head and face.

She got out of her car and the suspect took off in her car.

Before that, around 1 a.m., another car in Logan Square was stolen.

Police said in that case, two men pulled up in a dark sedan, walked up to the two victims with a gun and told them to get out of their car.

The thieves took their cell phones and other items before stealing the car and driving off.

In 2019, police responded to eight carjackings in the Logan Square neighborhood. It doubled to 16 in 2020.

It’s a crime that’s making its way to the suburbs too.

Midlothian police issued this warning to residents after carjackings in Aurora, Naperville and Dolton.

The carjackers have even gone so far as causing minor traffic crashes so the driver gets out of the car.

