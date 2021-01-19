CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s buildings will go dark Tuesday night in participation of the National COVID-19 Memorial Service.
Local buildings and institutions will go dark at 6 p.m. Some buildings will then display candles and ring bells in observation.
The Navy Pier Ferris Wheel and the Wrigley Field Marquee will share the message #brightertogether after going dark.
The following buildings will participate:
-
City Hall
-
Wrigley Field
-
Solider Field
-
Navy Pier
-
Blue Cross Blue Shield Building
-
The Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago: theMART, Willis Tower and One Prudential Plaza
-
Chicago Public Library Branches