By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Navy Pier, Solider Field, Willis Tower, Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago’s buildings will go dark Tuesday night in participation of the National COVID-19 Memorial Service.

Local buildings and institutions will go dark at 6 p.m. Some buildings will then display candles and ring bells in observation.

The Navy Pier Ferris Wheel and the Wrigley Field Marquee will share the message #brightertogether after going dark. 

The following buildings will participate:

  • City Hall 

  • Wrigley Field 

  • Solider Field 

  • Navy Pier 

  • Blue Cross Blue Shield Building 

  • The Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago: theMART, Willis Tower and One Prudential Plaza 

  • Chicago Public Library Branches

