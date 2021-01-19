CHICAGO (CBS) — Off-and-on snow showers are expected Tuesday evening, including the evening commute.
Amounts are likely to be less than one inch, but there may be a few spots that pick up over an inch.
The snow showers end Tuesday night as the low drops to 16.
On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 33.
Sunshine – a mostly sunny sky – is expected for the rest of the week into the weekend.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- System Glitch Has 2 Chicago Walgreens Locations Giving COVID-19 Vaccines To People Who Aren’t Eligible, Tipsters Say
- Grandmother Speaks After Video Shows Her Being Carjacked At Knifepoint In Chicago Lawn
- After Finding Controversial Novel On School’s Summer Reading List, Teenage Twins Push For Change In State Law