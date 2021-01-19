DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Off-and-on snow showers are expected Tuesday evening, including the evening commute.

Amounts are likely to be less than one inch, but there may be a few spots that pick up over an inch.

The snow showers end Tuesday night as the low drops to 16.

On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 33.

Sunshine – a mostly sunny sky – is expected for the rest of the week into the weekend.

