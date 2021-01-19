Chicago Might Be Able To Make COVID Vaccine Available To All By May; Officials Hope To Reopen Indoor Dining SoonChicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said any schedule for the vaccine rollout beyond Phase 1B is "purely speculative" based on how much vaccine the city is getting from the federal government.

COVID-19 In Illinois: 4,318 New Coronavirus Cases, 33 Additional Deaths; Infection Rate And Hospitalizations Continue To DropWhile Illinois saw a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the state's average infection rate continues to fall, and hospitalizations from the virus hit their lowest point in more than two months.

Mayor Lightfoot Glad 'There Will Be Accountability' For CPD Officers Suspended For Lounging In Congressman Rush's Office Amid Looting“These police officers essentially took the night off while all hell was breaking loose all around them, while their colleagues were literally getting beaten up and injured all across the city,” Lightfoot said.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson Holds Roundtable Discussion On School Reopening PlansCPS livestreamed their talk, and as expected, the parents she spoke with are glad to see students in kindergarten through 8th grade going back to classrooms on Feb. 1.