CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson held a virtual roundtable discussion with parents on Tuesday about the plan for more students to return to in-person learning next month.
“I think the voice of parents who have chose an in-person option has not been amplified, it’s actually been drowned out a bit,” Jackson said.
Jackson took questions from a handful parents at Belmont-Cragin Elementary School. CPS livestreamed their talk, and as expected, the parents she spoke with are glad to see students in kindergarten through 8th grade going back to classrooms on Feb. 1.
“It’s certainly up to you, and I’m just thankful that my kids even have a choice at this point,” one parent said.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Teachers Union has pushed back on the CPS reopening plan for months. They don’t want more staff going back until their concerns about COVID safety are met.
K through 8 teachers will start prepping classrooms on Jan. 25, the same day they’re eligible to get the COVID vaccine.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- System Glitch Has 2 Chicago Walgreens Locations Giving COVID-19 Vaccines To People Who Aren’t Eligible, Tipsters Say
- Grandmother Speaks After Video Shows Her Being Carjacked At Knifepoint In Chicago Lawn
- After Finding Controversial Novel On School’s Summer Reading List, Teenage Twins Push For Change In State Law