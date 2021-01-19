CHICAGO (CBS)– The Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake will be used as a site to administer COVID-19 vaccines for first time later Tuesday morning.
This site vaccinates by appointment only through the Allvax portal, and only for those people in phase 1A for now.
Group 1A includes frontline healthcare workers and long-tern care residents and staff.
Cars will be able to drive inside the building on the fairgrounds and staff will not have to be outside.
The goal is to vaccinate a large number of people at one central location. Based on supply, they hope to vaccinate approximately 400 people a day.
