CHICAGO (CBS)– A man fired shots at his own SUV as someone tried to steal it in Wicker Park Monday night.
The incident took place on Milwaukee Avenue right near Paulina around 11 p.m.
A 22-year-old man left his black SUV running while he ran into a store and saw someone was driving away in it.
The 22-year-old, who has a valid Firearm Owners Identification card and concealed carry license, fired shots at his SUV. The offender inside his car then returned fire and neither individual was struck, police said.
The offender then got into another SUV that fled the scene.
No one was injured and no arrests have been made.
