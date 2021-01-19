JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A man is dead and two others were injured in a crash on Tuesday in Joliet.
Joliet police said at 10:22 a.m., they were called to East Cass and North Briggs streets for a crash.
They learned that a 23-year-old woman was driving north on Briggs Street approaching Cass Street when she ran a red light. Her vehicle slammed into the passenger side of another vehicle being driven by a 48-year-old man headed east On Cass Street, police said.
The crash sent the man’s car flying into a pole at the northwest corner of the intersection, police said. The man was extricated from his car and taken to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Two passengers in the car with the man were taken to the same hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police did not indicate whether the woman who hit the car was injured.
The crash remained under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit Tuesday evening.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- System Glitch Has 2 Chicago Walgreens Locations Giving COVID-19 Vaccines To People Who Aren’t Eligible, Tipsters Say
- Grandmother Speaks After Video Shows Her Being Carjacked At Knifepoint In Chicago Lawn
- After Finding Controversial Novel On School’s Summer Reading List, Teenage Twins Push For Change In State Law