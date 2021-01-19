CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday she’s glad to see at least a dozen Chicago Police officers are being held accountable for what she called “utterly unacceptable” behavior, after they were suspended for being caught lounging in Congressman Bobby Rush’s office while nearby businesses were being looted in June.

Last week, two police sources confirmed at least a dozen officers and command staff will face multi-week suspensions after they were accused of lounging, napping, making coffee and popping popcorn in Rush’s campaign office at 5401 S. Wentworth Ave., as protests and looting were underway throughout the city in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Lightfoot and Rush were furious that while other officers were dealing with the unrest, at least 13 officers were caught on video relaxing in the congressman’s office.

“What happened that night is utterly unacceptable, and I think both of us expressed that at the time this came to light,” Lightfoot said Tuesday as she appeared with Rush at an unrelated event in Chatham.

“These police officers essentially took the night off while all hell was breaking loose all around them, while their colleagues were literally getting beaten up and injured all across the city,” Lightfoot said, adding that it was “utterly insulting” that the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police has claimed Rush invited the officers into his office, a claim Rush has said is not true.

Rush said some businesses in the area were “literally destroyed” by looters that night, and “Some of them even today have never reopened because of these wayward police officers who decided again to leave their posts.”

“Those officers who took the time to relax, to take a nap, drink coffee, steal and eat my popcorn, while their colleagues, comrades were out doing their level best to create order, and reestablish order in our community, they really were AWOL that night,” Rush said. “Those officers, they abandoned their posts.”

The mayor and congressman were asked if they were satisfied with the suspensions handed down by CPD.

“I’m glad that this process has reached this milestone, but there always has to be accountability, and there will be accountability for these officers,” she said.

Rush thanked Lightfoot and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown for living up to their promise to make sure the officers would be held accountable, but would also get a fair hearing.

“She made sure that this investigation didn’t just fall through the cracks, so it’s really another example of her leadership and her commitment to making the police force in this city, the CPD, a police force that the community can grow to trust,” Rush said.

