By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Officers shot and wounded a suspect in the Homan Square neighborhood late Monday, police said.

The officers said they tried to pull over a driver in the 3800 block of West Polk Street, while three people were inside the vehicle.

Police said someone in the car shot at officers while he tried to run away. Officers shot back, hitting the male suspect.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern tweeted that shots were fired at the officers in the incident in the 3800 block of West Polk Street.

The male suspect was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition, Ahern tweeted. Police are searching for the other two suspects.

Three guns were recovered at the scene, Ahern tweeted.

His tweet indicated that all the guns belonged to the suspect whom police shot.

This incident is under investigation, specifically if the use of force was appropriate.

